Nagaland: Fake MBBS doctor arrested in Dimapur

Dimapur: A fake doctor who claimed to possess an MBBS degree and has been practicing medicine in Dimapur, Nagaland for years has been arrested.

Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie told media persons in his office chamber here on Friday that the one Albert P Lotha, a resident of NST colony, Dimapur, was arrested following a complaint from the Nagaland Medical Council.

The council in its complaint said Lotha was treating patients without requisite registration which is mandatory under the Medical Council Act 2014 Chapter-III Section 16(6).

Sohie said during inquiry, Dimapur police confirmed that Lotha had been impersonating as a medical doctor and practicing medicine without requisite qualification. He said the impersonator neither possessed the required medical degree nor was he registered with the Nagaland Medical Council.

Sophie said the fake doctor was practicing from a premier pharmacy, Medical Hall, located in New Market, Dimapur.

He said during investigation, Lotha claimed to have acquired the MBBS degree from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, in 2014.

When inquired from the institute, it was known that he took admission in 2008 but did not even complete one year, Sophie said, adding that he befriended certain medical doctors and was practicing “smartly”.

A case has been registered against Lotha under relevant provisions of law and investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the impersonation and harm caused to innocent patients, who were unaware of the fake persona, he added.

Dimapur police urged the public to exercise caution, verify the qualifications and credentials of medical professionals when seeking medical help for their ailments.

Sophie also advised the public to report any suspected person practicing medicine without a valid document/certificate to the police, saying it is a team effort to create a safe medical environment for all.