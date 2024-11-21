Dimapur: In preparation for the upcoming festive season, the Nagaland government has directed all its departments to undertake mass social work in Kohima and other parts of the state. This initiative aims to foster a sense of unity and responsibility towards a cleaner and healthier Nagaland.

A circular issued by Chief Secretary J. Alam on Thursday emphasized the importance of a clean and welcoming environment.

All employees are urged to contribute by maintaining their surroundings, including roads, government offices, and properties.

To lead by example, heads of departments and officers are expected to actively participate in the social work. The state secretariat staff will also join the effort.

District-level officers are instructed to mobilize their staff to clean and beautify their assigned areas, focusing on common areas like toilets, parking lots, and pathways.

By mobilizing its workforce, the Nagaland government seeks to create a positive impact on the state’s overall cleanliness and public image.