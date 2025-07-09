Nagaland Jobs College of Veterinary Science Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and medical positions or jobs in College of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry Jalukie Nagaland in 2025.

College of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry Jalukie Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors and Medical Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Veterinary Pathology : 1

Veterinary Biochemistry : 1

Veterinary Medicine : 2

Animal Nutrition : 1

Veterinary Parasitology : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree and NET in relevant disciplines

Salary :

i) Rs.49,000/- + HRA per month (without Ph.D).

ii) Rs. 54,000/- + HRA per month (with Ph.D)

iii) Other service conditions as per existing rules of the University for contract appointment.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.B.B.S (Registered Medical Practitioner)

Salary :

i) Rs. 50,000/- + TA (Maximum of Rs.25,000/-)

ii) Other service conditions as per existing rules of the University for contract appointment

Selection Procedure : Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd July 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue is in College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Jalukie, Nagaland

How to apply :

The candidates should bring application and bio-data in plain paper alongwith 2 photographs, original and attested photo copies of certificates regarding qualifications, experience, etc. and NOC from the last employer (if already employed). There will be Power Point presentation of 7 minutes on any topic relevant to the respective subject.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here