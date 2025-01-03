Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant teaching positions or jobs in Railway HS School Dimapur Nagaland.

Railway HS School Dimapur Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teachers (PRT).

Name of post : Primary Teachers (PRT)

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

General : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary

Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation and two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

OR

Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

AND

(b) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. CTET candidates are also eligible.

(c) Teachers eligible for TGT are also eligible for PRT if they have cleared TET.

(d) Competence to teach in English/Hindi and Local language

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)

No. of posts : 8

Subject wise vacancies :

Bengali : 1

English : 1

Hindi : 1

Social Science : 2

Science : 1

Music : 1

Computer : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Graduation (in the teaching subject) and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education {by whatever name known)

OR

At least 50% marks either in Graduation (in the teaching subject) or in Post- Graduation (in the teaching subject) and B.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-years B.A./B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed./B.Sc.Ed.

OR

Graduation (in the teaching subject) with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)

OR

Post-Graduation (in the teaching subject) with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

AND

(b) Pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Provided that minimum percentage of marks in graduation shall not be applicable to those incumbents who had already taken admission to the Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Elementary Education or equivalent course prior to 31st May, 2025.

AND

(c) Competence to teach through the medium/media as required.

TGT (Computer Science) :

At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following :-

(a) Bachelors Degree in Computer Application (BCA) from a recognized University.

OR

Graduation in Computer Science from a recognized university (provided that the computer science subject must be studied in all years as main subject).

OR

BE/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized university.

OR

Graduation in any subject and ‘A’ level course from DOEACC, Ministry of Information & Communication and Technology, Govt. of India.

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of applications along with relevant documents via email to [email protected] by 5 PM of January 21, 2025

Check list to attach Documents along with the Application form :

Date of Birth Proof Community Certificate Educational Qualification Certificate Experience Certificate, if any Identity Proof (either any of one – Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence, or Identity Card issued by Govt of India, etc.) Proof of good character and antecedents from two Gazetted officers of the Central/State Govt. NOC from employer if employed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here