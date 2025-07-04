Dimapur: The Konyak Union has once again issued a stern warning to the ULFA (I), demanding that the group immediately cease all activities within Konyak jurisdiction in Mon district of Nagaland, which borders Myanmar.

In a statement, the union said that despite a public appeal and a strong cautionary message issued on April 27, regarding the group’s involvement in abduction and extortion activities in Assam and its use of Mon district as a safe haven or strategic hideout, ULFA (I) operatives continue to remain active in the area.

The union described this blatant disregard for its earlier appeal as unacceptable, adding that it will no longer remain a mute spectator.

Konyak union further cautioned all factions and individuals engaged in anti-social or disruptive activities to immediately stop such acts, warning that it will not take responsibility for any consequences resulting from the decisive actions it may take against the perpetrators.

The union also urged the security forces to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from harassing innocent civilians and daily wage earners based solely on suspicion of underground affiliations without credible evidence.

It appealed to security agencies and authorities concerned to avoid invoking harsh legal provisions against innocent citizens without proper verification.

The union stated with deep concern that many individuals, in their pursuit of bail and legal relief, sell their ancestral land, homes, cultivated fields, and other essential properties just to secure their release.

The Konyak Union also reminded authorities that the 2021 Oting massacre, which it attributed to the negligence of security forces, remains fresh in the collective memory of the Konyak people.