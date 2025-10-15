Dimapur: Nagaland animal husbandry and veterinary services department launched Phase VI of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccination Mission under Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme at the State Cattle Breeding Farm, Lerie, Kohima on Wednesday.

Launching the programme, BM Sunep, director, animal husbandry & veterinary services, apprised the officers and staff of the department on the importance of timely vaccination with participation of all stakeholders for the success of this mission.

The mission is scheduled for two months till December 15.

Sunep highlighted the direct impact of FMD on the economy of the farmers in the state. He stressed that the disease needs to be effectively addressed to control and eradicate it by 2030, in line with the guidelines of the Centre’s Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme.

He added that the mission aims to immunize about 60,000 cattle and other susceptible animals in the state against FMD, a highly contagious disease that poses a major threat to livestock.

To continue the campaign in a mission mode, the department urged all livestock owners to avail this free vaccination from the designated vaccination centres or contact the nearest veterinary institutes mandatorily.

On the occasion, Sunep administered the 1st vaccine to mark the launch of Phase VI of the FMD Vaccination Mission in the state.