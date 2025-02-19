Guwahati: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and External Affairs, Karti Vardhan Singh, on Tuesday discussed the Union Budget for 2025, stating the government’s commitment to the advancement of the North East region, during a press conference at Nagaland’s State BJP Headquarters,.

Speaking at the press conference, Singh highlighted the Centre’s continuous efforts to incorporate the North East into the national development framework, recognizing the region as an essential element of India’s growth.

Singh reiterated that India remains the fastest-growing economy globally, stating that the Union Budget is a transformative document that reflects the aspirations of the people and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) by 2047.

When asked about the reduced railway services from Dimapur, Singh explained that the shift was due to the development of new rail routes in the region, with trains now originating from various other stations.

He also pointed to the growth in highway infrastructure and improved regional connectivity as factors contributing to the decline in railway traffic. Singh assured that the issue would be addressed in future railway reforms.

Singh also praised the UDAN Regional Connectivity Scheme, which has resulted in the establishment of new airports, railway lines, and the upgrading of stations, making travel to and from the North East more accessible.

He revealed that the current budget includes funding for 50 new airports in the North East as part of a larger plan to open 120 new destinations nationwide.

Regarding the long-delayed Chiethu greenfield airport project in Kohima, Singh assured that he would investigate the matter and provide further information.

However, he acknowledged that the development of airports depends on factors such as land availability, infrastructure, and feasibility.

The Union Budget also focuses on boosting farmers’ incomes, supporting small and medium enterprises, increasing exports, enhancing defense production, generating employment, eradicating poverty, providing quality education, upskilling the youth workforce, and empowering women and tribal communities.

Singh pointed out significant tax reforms intended to improve the ease of doing business, strengthen industries, expand universal healthcare, and improve national connectivity through investments in roads, highways, railways, and air travel.

Acknowledging the North East’s historical infrastructure challenges, Singh stated that the government has made substantial progress in closing the gap.

He also praised the role of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in ensuring dedicated funding and overseeing the region’s development.

Singh stated the unique and beneficial nature of having a separate ministry for the region, which is not seen elsewhere in the country.

He clarified that the Act East Policy, managed by the Ministry of External Affairs, focuses on enhancing diplomatic and infrastructure ties with neighboring countries, but is not exclusively aimed at the North East.

Highlighting the region’s economic potential, Singh pointed out the considerable opportunities in eco-tourism, which could provide substantial income for local communities.

He also mentioned that digital connectivity has helped reduce the mental and infrastructural divide between the North East and the rest of India.

Singh confirmed that internet access would be extended to villages, panchayats, and schools, enabling advancements in sectors like education and healthcare through information technology, which the Centre views as a top priority.

Kirti Vardhan Singh reaffirmed the government’s dedication to the comprehensive development of the North East, assuring that efforts will continue to ensure inclusive growth, enhanced connectivity, and ongoing infrastructural progress in the region.

He also assured to address the concerns raised during the press conference with the relevant ministers and authorities.