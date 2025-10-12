Dimapur: Nagaland’s Lok Sabha MP, S. Supongmeren Jamir, demanded detailed status reports and explanations from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) regarding delays in completing the Dimapur-Kohima four-lane highway project, the Kohima bypass project, and the Kohima–Jessami road project.

Jamir expressed serious concern over the frequent blockages along the Dimapur-Kohima four-lane highway, a key stretch of National Highway 29, particularly in the New Chumoukedima village area.

During a meeting on Saturday at the NHIDCL regional office in Kohima, Jamir addressed NHIDCL officials, led by RP Singh, Executive Director (Projects), and Anand Kumar, Deputy General Manager (Projects), as well as contractors and consultants involved in ongoing NHIDCL road development projects in Nagaland.

He stated that recurring disruptions along this vital route have caused significant inconvenience to the public.

According to a report submitted to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the concerned authorities originally scheduled the highway for completion by September 25, 2025.

In a PowerPoint presentation, Singh outlined the status of all ongoing project packages. He cited several factors contributing to the delays, including natural disruptions, extended monsoon periods, technical and logistical challenges, and local issues.

Singh informed that the authorities had completed the Dimapur bypass project and Package 2 of the Dimapur-Kohima highway.

He added that the contractors are nearing completion of major portions of Package 3 and expect to finish the work by December 2025.

Regarding Package 1, which covers the New Chumoukedima stretch, Singh stated that the team had identified protective measures to address frequent landslides and is currently awaiting approval for their execution.

While addressing the Kohima bypass project, Singh admitted that progress has been slow in Packages 1, 2, and 4. He attributed the delays to technical challenges, tunnel distress, and local issues, respectively.

He assured that the NHIDCL had initiated corrective measures to tackle these challenges and expressed confidence that the projects would be completed within the stipulated timelines.