Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), the Naga Scholars’ Association (NSA), and the Zuketsa Area Public Organisation (ZAPO) have strongly condemned the Indian government’s reported “arbitrary travel denial” against Nagaland’s rights activist Neingulo Krome.

Krome, the Secretary General of the Naga Peoples’ Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR), was prevented from boarding a flight to Kathmandu at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi, on April 7.

He was scheduled to attend a meeting organized by the Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact (AIPP).

The NSF, in a statement, highlighted that this “detainment” at IGI was not an isolated event, recalling a similar incident in 2020 when Krome was stopped at Kolkata Airport en route to Bangkok.

“On both occasions,” the NSF asserted, “the Indian authorities offered nothing more than a vague and authoritarian, ‘You cannot travel,’ a response that blatantly violates national and international law.”

The student body emphasized that the right to travel is a fundamental human right, enshrined in Article 13.2 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and protected under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Citing the Supreme Court, the NSF stated that any restriction on this right must be lawful, justified, and follow due process. Therefore, they deemed the denial of Krome’s travel without explanation or recourse an affront not only to him but also to the “principles of democracy and justice that the Indian State claims to uphold.”

The NSF expressed deep disturbance over what it perceives as the Indian State’s continued “campaign to silence indigenous Naga voices under the guise of national security and integration.”

They argued that the recent treatment of the NPMHR General Secretary exemplifies the “systemic oppression faced by the Naga people—denied freedom of movement, fenced off from kin across borders, and subjected to draconian laws that perpetuate fear and subjugation.”

The NSF further stated that such actions are a “calculated attempt to erase Naga identity and suppress their rightful aspirations for dignity and self-determination.”

The NSF urged the Centre to “immediately restore Krome’s travel rights, issue an official explanation, and put an end to this unlawful harassment.”

They also conveyed their unwavering solidarity with Krome and all indigenous peoples fighting for justice, asserting their commitment to defending the rights and dignity of the Naga people.

The NSF called upon international bodies like the UNPFII and UNPO to hold India accountable for violating its commitments under UNDRIP and the UDHR.

The NSA echoed these concerns, labeling the April 7 incident as part of a “disturbing pattern of targeted harassment and obstruction” faced by Krome over the years.

The association emphasized Krome’s standing as a respected public figure and long-time advocate for peace, justice, and indigenous rights, consistently upholding democratic values.

The NSA asserted that these repeated attempts to disrupt his movements constitute a clear violation of fundamental rights guaranteed in any democratic country.

They viewed the travel denial as emblematic of a “deeper malaise—a state machinery increasingly insecure in the face of dissent and diversity,” signifying a “normalisation of repression” and an unwillingness to tolerate alternative voices.

The NSA also recalled previous instances of alleged harassment against Krome by government agencies. They called upon all democratic institutions, civil society organisations, and conscientious citizens to “speak out against this blatant misuse of power.”

ZAPO also voiced its dismay and concern, describing the incident as an “unlawful act” that violates fundamental rights and “amounts to suppressing the voice of indigenous people around the world.”

The organization unequivocally stated that Krome is a law-abiding Indian citizen who has committed no offense.

ZAPO argued that preventing his travel and his “illegal detention without any valid reason” constitutes a gross violation of Article 13 of the UDHR, to which India is a signatory. They condemned the “unwarranted act” imposed upon a respected member tirelessly working for human rights.