Dimapur: After the formal merger of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) with the Naga People’s Front (NPF), the NPF unanimously elected Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the party president for the 2025–2030 tenure during its general convention-cum-63rd foundation day at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima on Tuesday.

The meeting also elected a new team of NPF central office bearers, the central executive council, and office bearers of the frontals and cells for the upcoming term.

The members expressed full confidence in and extended their support to Rio’s leadership as both the chief minister and NPF president.

Extending greetings on the NPF’s 63rd foundation day, Rio said, “This day reminds us of our rich legacy, the values, and the vision that have guided the party for over six decades.”

“It’s a moment to celebrate our achievements and renew our commitment to serving our people,” he added.

Rio expressed gratitude to the NPF leadership for electing him as the party president.

Reflecting on the party’s journey, he noted that the NPF had undergone several transformations. He recalled that internal divisions and misunderstandings led to the formation of the NDPP, following the unceremonious suspension of him and his supporters despite their unwavering commitment to the party.

“This compelled us to chart a new political course, which led to the formation of the NDPP,” he said.

However, he emphasized that the day was not meant to recall bitter memories but to celebrate, forgive, forget, and look forward with renewed vision and purpose.

Rio described the merger of the NDPP—with 32 MLAs—and the NPF—with two MLAs—as historic and unprecedented, saying it reflected a spirit of sacrifice and respect for legacy.

“He said the merger sent a resounding message: ‘We are ready to make any sacrifice for the cause of Naga unity and the greater good of our people, because unity is the only way forward. Through unity, we will lead our people toward their rightful aspirations.”

Regarding the alliance with the BJP, he said it remained necessary for good governance, stability, and the development of the people, and he looked forward to continuing the partnership.