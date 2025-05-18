Guwahati: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio claimed that the state government had already spent over Rs 200 crore on the construction of the new High Court complex at Meriema, near Kohima.

He also asserted that the state would require an additional Rs 300 crore to make the facility fully operational, including constructing staff quarters.

He made the remarks during a tree plantation programme organized by the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Kohima, at the site of the under-construction complex.

Rio reiterated the state’s commitment to completing the project despite the lack of financial assistance from the central government.

He pointed out that, unlike other northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur, which received 100% funding from the Government of India for their High Court buildings, Nagaland had not received any such support for its project.

The Chief Minister mentioned that he had previously approached the Ministry of Home Affairs to request the introduction of an amendment in Parliament that would enable Nagaland to establish a separate High Court.

He stated that the state would continue to pursue this demand until justice was done. At the same time, he stressed the importance of fulfilling the state’s own responsibilities to ensure effective delivery of justice.

Rio also expressed hope that the High Court complex, once completed, would serve as a place where justice would be accessible and society could thrive in peace and harmony.

Justice Kakheto Sema Supports the Call for a Separate High Court

Justice Kakheto Sema of the Gauhati High Court, who also spoke at the event, appreciated the symbolic value of the tree plantation initiative, describing it as a step toward building a lasting legacy for future generations.

He acknowledged the contributions of Chief Minister Rio and Law & Justice Advisor T.N. Mannen, particularly noting the state government’s sanctioning of over Rs 150 crore in the past two years for the court’s construction.

Justice Sema said that this level of investment reflected the state’s strong commitment to strengthening its judicial infrastructure.

He also commended the role of the legal fraternity, stating that advocates were central to ensuring justice, defending constitutional values, and upholding the rights of the vulnerable.

He maintained that the demand for a separate High Court in Nagaland went beyond administrative convenience.

According to him, it represented the constitutional dignity, regional identity, and rightful aspiration of the people.

He emphasized that such an institution would bring justice closer to the people, while also improving efficiency and sensitivity in the justice delivery system.

Justice Sema concluded by stating that establishing a High Court of its own was a vision Nagaland must continue to pursue with unity, clarity, and dedication.

The event also featured addresses by Law & Justice Advisor T.N. Mannen and Senior Advocate C.T. Jamir, President of HCBA, and was chaired by HCBA Secretary Joshua Sheqi.