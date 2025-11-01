Dimapur: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Saturday condemned the brutal and unprovoked assault on Monsang Naga student leaders by unidentified miscreants near Bijoypur, between Kakching Lamkhai and Pallel in Manipur, on the night of October 30.

Sirti Thiimjiitam Sourkhe (Monsang Students Union) president Gedion Kiirii and general secretary Wanglar Phillip, besides two other student leaders Ts Hollyson and Th Moniby, were reportedly attacked by more than half a dozen assailants without any provocation, leaving two of them grievously injured, NSF president Mteisuding and general secretary Kenilo Kent said in a release.

The NSF extended solidarity with the student body and the entire Monsang Naga community during this distressing time.

Saying that the Naga student fraternity is deeply shaken by the incident, the federation said such a cowardly act, aimed at silencing young leaders devoted to community service, is utterly unacceptable and deserves the strongest condemnation.

It questioned the sinister motive behind this targeted assault, especially at a time when the Naga people are sincerely striving for peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding and goodwill with all neighbouring communities.

“This act of barbarity is not only an attack on individuals but also an assault on the shared spirit of harmony and inter-community respect that the Nagas have long upheld,” the NSF stated.

It urged law enforcement authorities to leave no stone unturned until all the perpetrators are identified and apprehended, so that justice may be delivered without delay.

The NSF cautioned that failure to act swiftly would only embolden such elements who seek to sow division and insecurity in the region.

The federation assured to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Monsang Students Union and all Naga student bodies in pursuing every democratic and rightful means until the culprits are brought to justice.