Dimapur: In the wake of incessant rains that battered Nagaland in the past few days, chief secretary J Alam on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas under Medziphema sub-division in Chumoukedima district to assess the situation.

Alam inspected the affected areas at Piphema-Tsiepama boundary and Kukidolong area and assessed the damage caused by the incessant rain, leading to mudslides and landslides.

He also interacted with the contractors and briefed them on how to tackle the situation.

He instructed the district administration and NSDMA to visit flood-hit areas and supervise the relief works.

Alam was accompanied by additional secretary, transport and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Sentiwapang Aier, Chumukedima DC Polen John, DCP Nikho Venuh and Medziphema ADC James Swu.

Alam also inspected the road conditions along National Highway 29 near Olive Hospital junction under Chumukedima district on the day.

During the inspection, Alam also sought information from the officials on the ongoing projects and about the rain-induced damage.

He also directed them to take precautionary measures and ensure all necessary assistance under disaster management in the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Kohima DC B Henok Buchem, in a notification, today said only six-wheeler goods carrier trucks will be allowed to ply along the affected stretch of National Highway-29 in Kohima till further orders.

The DC issued the notification following deteriorating road conditions at the old KMC dumping site and continuous landslides near the old toll tax gate (Welcome to Kohima Gate).

On Tuesday, the State Disaster Response Force, in response to severe flooding in Dimapur, carried out a series of search and rescue operations across multiple flood-affected colonies.

The operations led to the successful evacuation of 60 persons, including 31 males and 29 females, from various vulnerable areas.