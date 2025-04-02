Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday strongly denounced the decision of the International University Dimapur, formerly The Global Open University Nagaland, to name its recently inaugurated central library after Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Stating it a divisive act of the International University, the NPPC, in a release issued by its communication department, said it would “oppose their efforts to poison our children’s minds, unapologetically and unwaveringly”.

It further stated that the decision was profoundly troubling, adding it deserves condemnation from all sections of the society who believe in the secular and inclusive ethos of the Constitution of India.

“While the establishment of the library in itself is laudable, but to do so in honour of the founder ideologue of RSS, an organisation rooted in the idea of converting India into an RSS ideology-conforming Hindutva state, speaks of the intolerance and bigotry of the university,” the NPCC said.

It added that the university scripting this “disturbing act” in Nagaland, which is home to a sizable population of one of the nation’s minority communities that have historically been at the receiving end of the RSS engineered majoritarian descriminatory agendas, is all the more abhorrent and nothing short of putting salt to injury on the people of the state and the minority communities living all over India as well.

