Dimapur: Police commissionerate on Thursday imposed certain restrictions on the movement of multi-axle vehicles (MAVs) along the Tsiedukhru (Pagala Pahar) stretch of NH-29 (Dimapur-Kohima road) with immediate effect until conditions along the route stabilize.

The restrictions follow the recent assessments by the road safety and geotechnical experts, indicating highly fragile slope conditions along the stretch of the road

In a traffic advisory, Dimapur police commissioner Aotula T Imchan said movements of MAVs are permitted at specific intervals during daylight hours between 10 am to 5 pm.

Stating that the vehicles must move in small regulated intervals under the direct supervision of traffic police, the advisory said the maximum speed for MAVs in this section must not exceed 20 km/h.

Also Read: Nagaland signs MoU with Capacity Building Commission to build competent civil service

The vehicles have been asked to maintain adequate spacing between them to minimize cumulative ground vibration, while overloaded multi-axle trucks have been strictly restricted from passing through the Tsiedukhru stretch.

The advisory said axle loads and payloads will be capped below legal limits, with preference given to lighter multi-axle categories.

It said the NHIDCL and transport department will assist the traffic police to identify and restrict all overloaded vehicles.

It said no MAV will be allowed passage through the Tsiedukhru stretch weighing more than 30 tonnes gross vehicle weight.

The advisory said the NHIDCL will, at all times, place sufficient machinery near the affected stretches, along with operators and support staff, to remove any blockage on the highway due to vehicle breakdowns or landslides/mudslides.

It added that traffic will be immediately suspended if any signs of slope distress or fresh movements are detected by on-site officials.

The advisory asked all drivers using the Tsiedukhru stretch of NH-29 to exercise caution and be alert for debris or sudden rockfall.

It also asked the MAV operators to fully cooperate with the ground officials enforcing these critical safety measures.