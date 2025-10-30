Dimapur: Nagaland joined the nationwide movement against HIV and AIDS by hosting the National Red Run 3.0 at the Agri Expo site, 4th Mile, Chümoukedima on Thursday.

Organised by the Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS), in collaboration with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and the Nagaland health & family welfare department, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, youth groups, health workers, and runners from across the state, symbolising unity in the fight against HIV.

Commissioner & secretary, health & family welfare department and chairman, NSACS, Anoop Khinchi, in his welcome address, emphasised the importance of youth-led initiatives and collective efforts in promoting awareness on HIV and STIs during the event.

Khinchi described the Red Run as not just about running, but running with purpose, adding it is a celebration of energy, awareness, and unity in the fight against HIV and STIs.

He underscored that the national marathon aims to break stigma, spread knowledge, and promote prevention, while also encouraging a healthy lifestyle and empowering youth across the country.

Abu Metha, adviser to the CM, conveyed chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s message on the occasion, appreciating NACO and NSACS for organising the event in the state.

Also Read: Tension rises along Assam–Nagaland border after saplings uprooted in Golaghat

Delivering the keynote address, Hekali Zhimomi, additional secretary and director general, NACO, underscored the vital role of young people in raising awareness about HIV and promoting overall health during the event.

The programme, held as part of the Red Ribbon Club (RRC) activities, brought together students, youth groups, and health advocates from across the state to foster dialogue and action on HIV prevention and youth health empowerment.

A total of 528 runners, including 136 participants from 35 states and Union territories, both men and women, participated in the run.