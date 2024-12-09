Guwahati: A 67-year-old tourist from the United Kingdom reportedly died of cardiac arrest while attending the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The festival like every year was held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, Nagaland.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and despite medical intervention, the tourist passed away later that night.

According to reports, the tourist arrived in Nagaland on December 7.

Later he had complained of severe chest pain while waiting for a bus at the festival venue.

After he showed signs of a severe health issue, he was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kohima.

Although he was given medical attention, he succumbed to the condition.

The state Tourism Department has arranged for the repatriation of the tourist’s body to the UK.

A brief send-off service was conducted at the North Police Station in Kohima on Sunday.

The Hornbill Festival, which is currently celebrating its silver jubilee edition, has attracted over 1.30 lakh visitors, including 2,100 foreigners and 31,000 tourists from across India.