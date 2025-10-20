Dimapur: Kohima police found an unidentified body of a male near the Jotsoma by-pass area, under the jurisdiction of Sechü (Zübza) police station in Nagaland’s Kohima, at around 11:30 am on Monday.

According to a release from the Kohima police PRO, the deceased is a non-local male, approximately 45-50 years old, dark-complexioned, about 5.4 feet tall, and was wearing a black jacket and black track pants.

After completing all legal formalities, the police have placed the body at the North police station morgue.

The police have urged claimants, relatives, friends, or anyone with information about the deceased to contact the officer-in-charge of Sechü (Zübza) police station at 8730934749 or the officer-in-charge of North police station, Kohima, at 6009308087.