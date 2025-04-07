Dimapur: The Union education ministry has sanctioned an Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Research Centre for Nagaland University.

The centre will study indigenous knowledge systems of water management in agriculture and ethnic culinary practices among the tribal communities of Nagaland. It will also explore knowledge on water conservation, storage, and utilization that are passed down from generation to generation and how they are linked to the social, cultural and ecological context of the region, a university release said on Monday.

Nagaland is home to various indigenous tribes, each with its own distinct cultural practices, including unique approaches to water management and traditional cooking methods. These systems are crucial for the community’s agricultural livelihoods and cultural identity.

NU VC Prof. Jagadish K Patnaik said welcomed the new research centre for the varsity.

He said the traditional knowledge of water-managed systems in agriculture and ethnic culinary practices among the tribal community of Nagaland will be a resource for documentation and dissemination for further adoption for sustainability.

Prof. Patnaik added that the university, based on the findings of the study, can make suggestions to the local communities on improving the system.

He stressed that monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the existing system is vital for understanding its sustainability, profitability, societal impact and replicability under the present scenario of climate change.

The traditional water management practices in Nagaland are diverse and deeply rooted in the community’s culture. These include rainwater harvesting through ponds or wooden tanks, terracing for agricultural erosion control spring water management, and the use of bamboo to create pipes for long-distance water transportation. These practices are vital for both agriculture and the preservation of the environment.

Nagaland’s cuisine is characterised by bold flavours and local ingredients, with traditional cooking techniques passed down through generations.

Dr Chitrasen Lairenjam, principal investigator and associate professor, department of agricultural engineering, Nagaland University (Medziphema Campus), said the idea of the project is to study the fundamentals involved on the practice done by the farmer in managing and sustaining the system.

He added that the study will contribute to understanding the role of indigenous knowledge in sustaining agriculture in Nagaland amidst changing environmental conditions.

Lairenjam said the centre would focus on the indigenous knowledge of water-managed systems in agriculture, and traditional ethnic culinary among the tribal community of Nagaland for documentation, research, mentoring and dissemination of this knowledge.