Dimapur: Nagaland University on Thursday opened a cancer research laboratory at the department of zoology at its Lumami campus, marking a significant milestone in the university’s scientific advancement and commitment to addressing the growing burden of cancer in the region.

Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, VC of the varsity, inaugurated the laboratory in the presence of faculty members and students.

In his address, Patnaik shared his personal experiences on how cancer had profoundly affected his own family, having lost close relatives to the disease.

He reaffirmed his dedication to advancing scientific research and innovation at Nagaland University, urging faculty and students to pursue excellence through research and publication.

He further urged scholars to document and explore traditional healing practices by engaging with kobiraz (local healers) to identify potential natural remedies, suggesting the possibility of recognising and patenting such indigenous knowledge.

Patnaik also expressed his enduring emotional connection with Nagaland, assuring continued support for the university’s scientific initiatives.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof. Bendang Ao emphasised the urgent need to focus on cancer research due to the alarming increase in cancer cases in Nagaland, particularly gastrointestinal cancers.

He lauded the efforts of Prof. Ranjit Kumar for conceptualizing the idea of the cancer research lab and expressed gratitude to the university administration and the engineering team for their unwavering support.

He expressed hope that Nagaland University would soon emerge as a centre of excellence in cancer research.

Prof. Ranjit Kumar highlighted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, showing Nagaland ranking first in nasopharyngeal cancer and second in oral cancer in India, with notable incidences of oesophageal and colon cancers.

He pointed out that the actual burden may be even higher, as many cases go unreported.

In his address, Dr. Abemo, registrar of the university, commended the VC’s vision for fostering scientific innovation within the university.

He added that Nagaland University holds immense potential in contributing to cancer prevention and cure.