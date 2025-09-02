Dimapur: The NSCN-K (Niki) on Tuesday clarified that the NSCN/GPRN has not aligned with the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) or their ‘Agreed Position.’

The outfit, in a release, said the clarification was necessitated in the wake of certain elements spreading ‘false rumours’.

“Without our knowledge, the NNPGs issued a statement about Gen Niki Sumi (retd), which should not be misconstrued in any way as being on the same page when it comes to our political stance,” the release said.

The working committee of NNPGs on Monday termed the summon orders issued to NSCN-K (Niki) president Niki Sumi, his wife Shelly Sumi and relatives by the PMLA special court in Imphal West on August 26 to answer “charges” as a “deliberate criminalisation” of the Naga political issue, which is unacceptable.

It also clarified that the NSCN/GPRN is neutral and maintains equidistance from the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position.

It further said the Naga political rights cannot be erased or bullied into submission, as history is testament to the resilience of the Nagas.

The outfit added that the Government of India should have the political will to be sincere in the political talks rather than trying to revert to the history of violence.

“Carrot and stick policy of the Government of India will only strengthen our resolve to fight back tooth and nail for our historical and political rights,” it stated.

Stating that the NSCN/GPRN has sworn to protect and defend the Nagas and refused to succumb to the “cheap gimmicks” of the Government of India, the outfit said it believed in a political settlement that is inclusive of all stakeholders.