Dimapur: Zunheboto Deputy Commissioner Dharam Raj on Thursday issued a stern warning against the rampant and unauthorized collection of money from non-indigenous residents in Nagaland’s Zunheboto town under the guise of student registration fees.

In an official notice, the DC declared such actions by individuals or organizations illegal and clearly stated that they amount to a punishable offence.

He warned that authorities would take strict action against anyone found engaging in these unlawful practices.

The DC clarified that only the district administration or authorized government agencies are permitted to verify Inner Line Permits (ILP).

He emphasized that no civilian or civil society organization has the authority to impose fines or penalties related to ILP regulations.

He warned that any such violations would result in punitive action.

The DC issued the directive for strict adherence and urged the public to refrain from participating in or supporting such unauthorized activities.