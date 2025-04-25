NBSE HSLC Result 2025: 75.16% students pass, Lungyihangle Nring tops with 98.67%

Guwahati: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Friday announced the results of the Nagaland HSLC 2025, revealing that 75.16% of students passed the exam.

The pass percentage for male students was 74.90%, while female students had a pass percentage of 75.40%.

With an exceptional score of 592 marks (98.67%), Lungyihangle Nring from St. Paul Hr. Sec. School, Dimapur, emerged as the state topper in the Nagaland HSLC 2025 results.

Meanwhile, Moasanen Pongener of Fernwood School,Kohima, Lokemi Achumi of Little Flower Hr.Sec.School,Kohima, and Renbeni Odyuo of Patkai Hr. Sec. School, Chumoukedima secured the second position with 588 marks (98.00%).

Further, Ujaren of Mount Mary Hr. Sec. School, Chumoukedima secured 3rd position with a total mark of 587 (97.83%)

Remarkably, this year, 126 students secured a place in the top 20 positions, showcasing their outstanding academic performance.

According to the officials, students who appeared for these exams can now access their scores on the NBSE’s official website – nbsenl.edu.in.

Notably, the Class 10 theory exams were held from February 12 to February 24.

This year, 22,313 students appeared for the HSLC exams, with 10538 male students and 11775 female students. A total of 16,771 students passed.

While Dohima district makes its new record with the pass percentage rate of 87.58 Tuenseng district had the lowest pass rate at 60.03%.