Kohima: At least 15 leaders from the National People’s Party (NPP), led by Sudesh Bhagat and Jaser Meru, joined the Congress in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The induction ceremony was attended by prominent Congress leaders, including L Chuba Yimchunger, Javed Sarwar, and Kutoho Chishi.

Javed Sarwar, chairman of the Minority Department, NPCC, welcomed the new members and acknowledged their past contributions, encouraging them to work towards strengthening the Congress party in Nagaland.

The defection is seen as a significant blow to the NPP in the region.

Former NPP General Secretary L Hiketo Shohe expressed his belief in the Congress party’s ethos and principles, citing the need for a drastic change in Nagaland’s politics.

