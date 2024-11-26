Dimapur: The assault of a female assistant professor of Nagaland University by a senior colleague drew condemnation from the Naga Students Federation (NSF) and the Lotha Officers Association (LOA).

Assistant professor in the Zoology department of the varsity Dr Lobeno Mozhui was reportedly physically assaulted by Prof Sarat Chandra Yenisetti of the same department on November 25.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a letter to the Pro Vice-chancellor of Nagaland University, Meriema campus, Kohima on Tuesday, the NSF demanded that the university administration take immediate and decisive action by terminating Prof. Yenisetti from his service within three days.

The letter said failure to address the demand within the stipulated period would invite necessary measures from the NSF.

The NSF said it came to light that on November 25, during official working hours, Prof. Yenisetti was involved in an appalling incident where he verbally abused a group of postgraduate students using highly offensive and degrading language. He also physically assaulted the female assistant professor during that time.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It said such conduct is a direct violation of institutional values and ethics, as well as a grave affront to human dignity and professional standards.

The NSF said this incident was not isolated as numerous reports emerged that Prof. Yenisetti has a history of unprofessional and unethical behaviour.

It alleged that his repeated acts of intimidation, verbal abuse, and disregard for the safety of students and faculty have created an atmosphere of fear and hostility within the department.

In a condemnation note, the Lotha Officers Association (LOA) said it was deeply hurt and angered by the “dastardly act” of Prof. Yenisetti for inflicting physical harm to assistant professor Mozhui, a bonafide member of the association, without any reason.

The association termed Prof. Yenisetti’s act as barbaric and unbecoming of an intellectual person in a civilised world.

It said the cruel disregard and harmful physical act against a lady intellectual deserves strong condemnation by everyone.

It urged the authorities concerned to take strong action against the accused to deter such occurrences in the future.

The association further said any attempt to deviate from the law of the land to protect the accused would be considered a direct confrontation with it.