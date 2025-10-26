Guwahati: Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, has emphasised that sustainability will be the key focus of the state’s tourism initiatives ahead of the upcoming Hornbill Festival in December.

Addressing the Autumn Festival at Nagaland House in New Delhi, the Minister described the event as a “curtain-raiser” to the Hornbill Festival, held annually from December 1 to 10.

He highlighted that the preview in the national capital not only celebrates Nagaland’s rich culture and contemporary creativity but also underscores the state’s dedication to environmentally responsible tourism.

“The USP of the Autumn Festival is sustainability. Nagaland, being an organic and environmentally conscious state, believes in sustainable tourism. We want that aspect to be our strength,” Along said.

He further noted that the Hornbill Festival embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Swadeshi and the promotion of India’s cultural diversity. “PM Modi’s vision of promoting local traditions, organic lifestyles, and India’s collective identity is beautifully mirrored in the Hornbill Festival,” he added.

Now in its fourth edition in Delhi, the Autumn Festival featured a mix of traditional and modern elements, including handicrafts, handloom, horticulture displays, and a live performance by the Nagaland Police Mahila Band.

The event, centred around sustainability, also aimed to encourage young people to embrace eco-friendly practices. “Things that we do must be done in such a way that they leave a mark beyond your lifetime,” the Minister urged.

Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, who attended the event, shared his excitement about visiting Nagaland for the first time. “It reminds me very much of Ireland because we are also a very green country. I’m looking forward to experiencing that and developing links between Ireland and Nagaland,” he said.

The Hornbill Festival, launched in 2000, has grown into one of India’s most renowned cultural celebrations, drawing visitors from across the globe.

The 2024 edition saw over 1,00,000 domestic tourists and more than 5,000 international visitors. The festival showcases performances from Nagaland’s 17 major tribes, traditional games, village treks, and exhibitions of local crafts and cuisine.

Nagaland, known as the ‘Land of Festivals’, hosts numerous tribal celebrations throughout the year, with each reflecting distinct customs and community values.

Kisama Heritage Village will host the 26th Hornbill Festival from December 1 to 10, showcasing the state’s rich traditions through a sustainable and inclusive approach.