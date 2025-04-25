Dimapur: There were zero malaria deaths recorded in Nagaland between 2018 and 2024, Nagaland health and family welfare minister P Paiwang Konyak said on Friday.

Addressing the World Malaria Day observation at the town hall, Dimapur, Konyak said this is not just a statistic but a symbol of dedication, of strategy, of community effort.

He extended gratitude to the relentless and courageous work of the health workers who achieved the extraordinary milestone.

The state health and family welfare department observed the day, aiming to raise awareness and renew commitment toward malaria elimination in the state.

Konyak, who attended the programme as the special guest, said: “We gather not just to observe a day on the calendar, but to reflect, renew, and rise to the call of one of the most significant health battles of our time.”

“I stand before you not just as a speaker, but as a fellow soldier in this fight – a fight we can, and must, win together,” he said.

Konyak said the theme of the day, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” is more than a slogan.

He added that it is a movement and a reminder that the power to eliminate malaria lies not just in institutions or policies but within each one of us.

The minister noted that malaria is both preventable and treatable, yet it continues to target the most vulnerable, the children, the elderly, and communities living in the remotest regions.

Additional secretary, health and family welfare department, Tainiu Lamin, urged health officials and organisations for stronger policy support, local engagement, and personal responsibility in ensuring timely diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of the disease.