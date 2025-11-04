Guwahati: In a historic political development, leaders from across India’s North East have come together to announce a “collective and historic” plan to form a “United Singular Political Entity” — an initiative aimed at giving the region a unified and stronger voice in national politics.

In a joint statement titled “ONE NORTH EAST,” the initiative targets transcending party lines and consolidate regional aspirations under one political platform, reports India TodayNE.

The statement was signed by Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K. Sangma, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya, former BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland minister Mmhonlumo Kikon, and People’s Party Assam founder Daniel Langthasa.

Underlining that their “strength lies in unity,” the leaders — described as “the younger generation of North East” — “said it was time to move beyond fragmented political narratives. “For too long, we have spoken about the same issues and concerns of our people, but from different platforms. We have realised that it is time to give our people one collective voice,” the joint statement read.

They reiterated that the people of the North East “deserve to be heard, respected, and represented through a strong, unified, and indigenous political voice at the national level.”

Marking this as the “first step” of a larger journey, they announced the formation of a committee to deliberate on the modalities, structure, and future roadmap of the proposed entity.

Drawing inspiration from past leaders who “fought selflessly for the dignity and identity of the region,” the joint declaration concluded with a powerful commitment: “Together, we stand committed to building a stronger, more united North East.”