Guwahati: The Indian Army recently conducted a high-tech military exercise in Sikkim, highlighting the region’s growing importance in strategic operations.

Called ‘Exercise Divya Drishti’, the drill took place in the high-altitude areas of East Sikkim, where troops tested advanced surveillance technologies, including AI-powered sensors and drones.

The exercise aimed to boost the Army’s capabilities in real-time surveillance, battlefield awareness, and rapid decision-making in challenging terrains like Sikkim. Troops from the Trishakti Corps, which is responsible for the region, used a combination of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and ground-based systems to simulate combat scenarios.

A standout feature of the operation was the deployment of AI-enabled sensors connected through sophisticated communication networks. This integration allowed for smooth, secure data transfer between units and command centres, strengthening the sensor-to-shooter chain and improving battlefield response times.

“Sikkim’s unique terrain provided the ideal environment to test emerging technologies in real-world conditions,” said Lt Gen Zubin A. Minwalla, General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps. “The insights gained from this exercise will help shape future military tactics and technological innovation across the Indian Army.”

In a social media post, Trishakti Corps emphasized that ‘Exercise Divya Drishti’ in East Sikkim demonstrated the effectiveness of AI, drones, and integrated sensors in supporting modern warfare. They highlighted how real-time coordination and data sharing enhanced both lateral and vertical communication within the command structure.

By choosing Sikkim as the site for this critical exercise, the Army underscored its commitment to preparing for challenges in India’s eastern frontier. The operation also reflects a broader push for technological self-reliance and the seamless integration of AI into India’s defense infrastructure.