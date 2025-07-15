Gangtok: An 18-year-old student lost his life in a tragic road accident near Singtam in Sikkim around 8:00 AM on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bikram Chettri, son of Padam Bdr Chettri, a resident of Adarsh Gaon, Singtam.

According to initial reports, Bikram was on his way to his hostel in Jorethang when he was struck by a truck. He was a Class IX student at Mt. Simvo Academy, Jorethang.

Police and emergency services responded promptly to the scene.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving residents in mourning over the sudden loss of a young life.

