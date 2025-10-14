Guwahati: Tensions flared in Sikkim’s political landscape after unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked Kiran Zimba, Vice President of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S), in Rhenock on Monday.

The incident has sparked outrage within CAP-S, which has openly accused the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) of orchestrating the assault.

Describing the attack as “barbaric and cowardly,” CAP-S claimed the act reflects deep insecurity and desperation among those holding power.

The party urged law enforcement authorities and the state government to act swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Democracy cannot survive in an environment of fear and violence,” CAP-S stated in an official release. “This attack doesn’t just target an individual, it threatens the very foundation of political freedom and public safety.”

Zimba, who sustained serious injuries during the assault, is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police have begun a formal investigation into the incident, though no arrests have been confirmed so far.

CAP-S also called on the people of Sikkim to take a firm stand against political violence, warning that such incidents could become the norm if not collectively condemned.