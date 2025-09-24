Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday asserted that his government maintains zero tolerance for any threat to India’s national security, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding peace and constitutional order in Sikkim.

Speaking at an official function in Gangtok, Tamang issued the statement in response to social media posts from opposition leaders allegedly calling for a Nepal-style movement to remove his government.

“Our government will not tolerate any ideology, action, or individual that attempts to compromise national security or disrupt India’s territorial integrity and constitutional framework,” Tamang declared.

Highlighting Sikkim’s strategic geopolitical importance, bordering China, Nepal, and Bhutan, he underlined the state’s critical role in maintaining national unity and regional stability. He added that peace and stability remain non-negotiable priorities for his administration.

The Chief Minister linked his remarks to Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood, describing it as a moment of reflection and pride.

“This milestone is not only a celebration of our journey as proud Indians but also a reminder of Sikkim’s consistent contribution to the Union through peaceful means,” he noted.

While affirming that democratic dissent and constructive criticism are welcome in a healthy democracy, Tamang warned against any provocative speech or attempts to incite unrest.

He said the state would respond firmly to actions that threaten public order, communal harmony, or national interests.

“We will take decisive legal action against anyone who fuels unrest, undermines national policies, or endangers public safety,” he stated, adding that authorities will swiftly address allegations of sedition or incitement to violence in accordance with the law.

Tamang also highlighted the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen social unity and increase public trust in democratic institutions.

He also noted that various programmes have been launched to build resilience against divisive narratives and destabilizing forces.

Urging political leaders, community organizations, and citizens to uphold democratic principles, Tamang stressed the value of shared responsibility and constructive engagement.

“The people of Sikkim have consistently rejected violence and intimidation,” he further said. “I believe they will continue to stand for peace, democracy, and constitutional values in the times ahead.”