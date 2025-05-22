Sikkim Jobs Sikkim University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Sikkim University in 2025.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Designing High-Performing, Graph Neural Network Based Novel Computational Tools for Multi-layered Protein Interaction Networks (PINs) Alignment and Identification of Network Modules/ Motifs for Prioritizing Common Anti-Viral Drug Targets for Multiple Hepatotropic Viral Diseases” in 2025. Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. M.Sc./M.Tech/M.S./MCA in CS, Bioinformatics, Data Science, or related fields

2. Qualified CSIR/UGC NET, GATE, or selection through national-level exams conducted by Central Govt Dept.

Desirable : Background in computational biology, AI/ML

Technical Skills :

1. Python programming

2. PyTorch, TensorFlow, PyG, DGL

3. GNNs, multimodal data fusion

4. Dimensionality reduction, network prediction

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Same as JRF Qualifications

2. Minimum two years of research experience

Desirable :

1. At least one SCI publication in relevant domain is highly desirable

2. Experience in graph-based bioinformatics, GNN/AI/ML tools, computational biology

Technical Skills :

1. Same as JRF Technical Skills

2. ML pipeline optimization

3. Handling complex multilayer biological networks

How to apply :

Candidates may send their detailed bio-data (including academic qualification, relevant experiences), email ID, mobile number, supported by duly attested copies of the certificates to the following email address- [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is June 3, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here