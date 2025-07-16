Guwahati: Ashal Rai, a mountaineer from Sikkim and instructor at the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco Tourism (IHCAE), Namchi, died while attempting to scale the Nun Kun peaks in Ladakh.

According to sources familiar with the expedition, Rai was part of a 15-member team and died during the ascent on July 15. Two other mountaineers from Sikkim were also part of the group.

IHCAE authorities have confirmed the death. Arrangements are underway to bring the body back to Sikkim.

Rai, a resident of Lower Chemchey, was associated with the IHCAE as an instructor and was involved in training mountaineering students.