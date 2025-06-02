Guwahati: Rescue teams have recovered the bag and mobile phone of Odisha BJP leader Itishree Jena from the Teesta River, days after a tragic car accident in Sikkim’s North District left her and several family members missing.

Along with Jena’s belongings, six other mobile phones believed to belong to the group of tourists were also found at the accident site.

The vehicle, which was carrying Jena, secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha, and her family, veered off the road while they were traveling from Lachen to Lachung in North Sikkim’s Mangan district.

It plunged into the fast-flowing Teesta River, leaving eight people, including Jena, feared dead.

Rescuers managed to pull Jena’s son and son-in-law from the river alive, but Jena’s whereabouts remain unknown.

So far, authorities have confirmed two deaths in the incident, while search teams continue efforts to locate the remaining eight missing individuals.

Following the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi dispatched a special team to Sikkim to assist in the rescue mission.

The Odisha government is actively coordinating with local authorities in Sikkim to ensure all efforts are made to trace the missing persons.

Despite days of exhaustive search operations, rescue personnel have not recovered any more bodies, though they continue to scour the river and surrounding areas.