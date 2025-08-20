Gangtok: A controversy erupted at Sikkim University after a student from Uttar Pradesh allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Nepali language and community in a department WhatsApp group.

The student, identified as Raj Shekar Sarkar from Varanasi, reportedly referred to Nepali as a “foreign country’s language” and suggested that those wishing to use it should “go to Nepal.”

The remarks were posted on August 14 in the official WhatsApp group of the university’s Commerce department, which includes both students and faculty members.

The comments sparked outrage among students, prompting demands for Sarkar’s expulsion. Following complaints, Sikkim Police placed him in preventive custody under sections 196(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relate to promoting enmity between groups and spreading falsehoods.

Anup Regmi, President of the Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA), said, “Our demand is very clear — the student should be permanently terminated from the university. He has hurt the sentiments of Nepali-speaking people across the state, the country, and even globally. Divisive thoughts like these cannot be tolerated in an academic space.”

University Registrar In-Charge Laxuman Sharma confirmed that a committee has been formed to investigate the incident. “Once we receive the report, appropriate action will be taken. We also plan to sensitise all students. This incident is unfortunate,” he added.