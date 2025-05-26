Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Sunday that the southwest monsoon has advanced further across multiple regions of the country.

The monsoon system has now spread into more parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, covered areas of Karnataka, enveloped the entire state of Goa, reached sections of Maharashtra, and extended into parts of the west-central and northern Bay of Bengal.

Rainfall has begun soaking parts of the Northeast as well, including Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland, indicating an early onset of the monsoon in the eastern region.

As per the IMD’s latest update, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM), which tracks the monsoon’s forward edge, currently stretches through several coordinates and major locations:

15.5°N/55°E, 15.5°N/60°E, 16°N/65°E, 16.5°N/70°E, Devgad, Belagavi, Haveri, Mandya, Dharmapuri, Chennai, 15°N/83°E, 18°N/87°E, 20°N/89°E, Aizawl, Kohima, 26.5°N/95°E, and 27°N/97°E.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD highlighted that prevailing conditions favor the monsoon’s continued advance over the next three days. Forecasters expect rain clouds to spread across the central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, more districts in Maharashtra such as Mumbai, and extend into Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The system is also likely to deepen its presence in the Bay of Bengal and reach additional northeastern states.

This timely onset of the monsoon signals a crucial phase for agriculture, especially in regions that rely on rainfall for the Kharif sowing season. Farmers are preparing their fields as urban local bodies brace for rain-related challenges such as waterlogging and traffic issues.

The IMD will continue to track the monsoon’s progression and provide updates as it moves further inland.