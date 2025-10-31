Agartala:n Tripura: High level BJP delegation visits violence torn Santirbazar, set to submit report

Agartala: A week after violence erupted in Santirbazar, a mixedly populated rural market in the wake of Tiprasa Civil Society sponsored 24-hours strike, a high level delegation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party comprising Ministers, MLAs and Party officer bearers went there for an on ground inspection.

The inspection visit is reportedly carried out as per the instructions of Chief Mini Manik Saha and BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee. The delegation has also been asked to compile their findings in two separate reports which would be placed before the Chief Minister and the Party Chief separately, said a source.

The team was apparently led by ARDD and Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das while Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, local MLA from Kamalpur constituency Swapna Das Paul, BJP state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma and Vice President Subal Bhowmik escorted him.

The members spoke to the local villagers, visited the shops affected by arson and sought to know from the public as to what actually happened on that evening due to which the violent clashes ensued. The leaders also independently verified the information from different sources and also held brief discussions with the local administration to review relief efforts initiated shortly after the incident.

Briefing the media persons after winding up the inspection, fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das said, “We have been the biggest proponent of peace and tranquillity in the state. Violence shouldn’t have any space in a civilised society. The clashes that occurred here didn’t impact only one community. I have come across several shops where the owner is Bengali but the workers are from tribal communities. Similarly we will find shops that are being run by Bengali workers but the real owner is from the tribal community. Both the communities have arrived at a stage that we can’t move forward ignoring or depriving each other. We have to think holistically.”

Vehemently condemning the violence of October 23 evening, the Minister said, “Several shops had been set ablaze. Many shops had been looted by the miscreants. In my opinion, a sinister plot came into play for stoking unrest and rioting between two communities co-existing with each other peacefully. And, I believe the state government will definitely take stringent possible action against the elements responsible for the unrest.”



On the relief measures, the Minister said, “Partial compensation is being disbursed based on the preliminary assessment. The final assessment is underway and hopefully things will stumble back to normalcy very soon.”