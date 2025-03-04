Tripura: State spending Rs 212 crore for mother and child care unit: CM

Agartala: Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha on tuesday made known to the public that, the government is spending a whopping sum of Rs 212 crore for setting up a special mother and child care unit at GB Pant hospital, Agartala.

While Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of projects worth Rs 162 crore for Unakoti District at Chandipur Chief Minister said that, the government has decided to provide best facilities for the mother and child care in this unit.

Government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 212 crore for the building construction.

In a recent review meeting, government has directed to the officials to construct the building with proper planning. And also instruct to avoid wasting public money.

Chief Minister said, the opposition party leaders quite constantly remark that, no visible development has taken place in the last seven years. They should be part of such events so that they can physically witness what we are doing.

Emphasizing on the achievements of the Health Department, he said, “we now perform Critical surgeries like Kidney Transplantation procedures here. We have started nine super-specialty services in the GB Pant hospital.

In addition we are expecting an investment of Rs 700 crore from Shija Hospital of Manipur in the state”. The government is in talks with experts to introduce Liver transplant and Bone Marrow transplant.

Chief Minister further states that, the tallest skyscraper of Tripura will be constructed at Gurkhabasti area to accommodate all Directorates under the same roof.

“The G+14 building is now under construction . We have achieved a lot in the field of employment creation as well.

The Government has registered more than two lakh micro enterprises in the last seven years.

Also the state have recruited more than 20,000 people in permanent and contractual services of the government” he said.