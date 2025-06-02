Agartala: In a joint operation on 01 June 2025, Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 70,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura under Khowai district of Tripura.

The narcotics, concealed in a four wheeler with registration number TR 01-BL-0337. The estimated market value of the seized contraband items stands at Rs 7 crore.

Two individuals from Tripura were apprehended in connection with the seizure. Both the suspects and the recovered drugs have been handed over to the DRI for further investigation.

The accused persons are identified as Shamal Majumder from West Tripura and Malay Debnath from North Tripura district.

