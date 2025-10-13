Agartala: Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) jointly seized Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 16 crore during a late-night operation in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, officials said on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the illegal stockpiling of drugs, BSF personnel from the Tripura Frontier and NCB officials from Agartala conducted a coordinated raid at the residence of a suspected trafficker in Madhya Boxanagar, under Kalamchoura police station, near the international border.

The search began at 11:10 pm on Sunday and continued until 2 am on Monday.

During the operation, the team recovered 16 packets wrapped in brown adhesive tape, hidden beneath the kitchen floor of the house belonging to Lipiyara Khatun, 33, wife of Amal Hussain.

Upon inspection, the packets contained approximately 16 kilograms of Yaba tablets, an estimated 1.6 lakh pills, with a market value of around Rs 16 crore, according to a BSF statement.

Authorities detained Khatun on the spot for questioning. The BSF then handed over the seized narcotics to NCB Agartala for further legal action under the appropriate sections of law.

Officials stated that this successful operation highlights the BSF’s firm commitment to tackling drug trafficking and cross-border smuggling in Tripura.

They noted that increased coordination with other enforcement agencies has enhanced operational effectiveness.

Maintaining round-the-clock surveillance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF reaffirmed its dedication to dismantling organized drug networks exploiting international routes to smuggle psychotropic substances like Yaba tablets, which mainly originate from the Golden Triangle region.