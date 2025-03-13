Committee formed to prevent sexual harassment of women, says Tripura CM  

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state government had formed Internal Complaint Committees in all government and private offices to prevent sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

Speaking at the inauguration function of International Women’s Day organized at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, the Chief Minister said, central and state governments have been striving to give real respect to women.

If women hold high positions, society will be much more prosperous and developed. The state government has given special importance to women’s empowerment and is working with priority to improve the safety and financial condition of women.

Chief Minister mentioned that the government had formed local committees in the offices of the District Magistrates in all eight districts.

Chief Minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister of India, the government has given special priority to women’s empowerment, including the improvement of the socio-economic condition of women.

“The society where women hold a high position will be much more prosperous and developed. The development of the country and the state is not possible without them. The current state government is making all possible efforts for the overall development of women,” said the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister also mentioned that Tripura is the only state to establish women-run police stations in all eight districts of the state.

Chief Minister stated that 3,885 deserted women (APL) are benefiting from allowance. The state widow allowance is being provided to 92 women.

A total of 23,632 individuals are receiving the domestic help allowance. Approximately 58,558 women are benefiting from the widow and deserted women allowances, the Chief Minister added.

“Around 64,603 individuals are receiving the Tripura Girl Child Encouragement Allowance. More than 7,500 people are benefiting from the CM Social Assistance Scheme for Distressed Women”, the Chief Minister said.