Agartala: Vikrant Bhuria, National Chairman of the Adivasi Congress and legislator from Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday asserted that the Congress is the only party genuinely committed to protecting tribal rights over land, water, and forests.

Addressing a public gathering in Ambassa, Tripura, he criticised rival political parties for dividing tribal communities for electoral gains.

On a two-day visit to the state, Bhuria praised the dedication of Tripura Congress workers, acknowledging their persistence despite the party’s long absence from power since 1993. “Congress has consistently raised people’s issues from the opposition. The time has come to build momentum and emerge as a strong force,” he said.

He took aim at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, accusing them of portraying tribal people merely as forest dwellers. “Tribals are the original inhabitants of this land, not second-class citizens,” he emphasised.

Bhuria also revealed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently met with tribal MPs and MLAs from across India to develop a unified national strategy for tribal empowerment. “He patiently listened to our concerns and called for unity across tribal societies. We agreed to form a common platform for coordinated action on justice, rights, and equality,” he said.

Criticising the BJP-led government in Tripura, Bhuria questioned the credibility of its claims on full literacy. “Tripura may seem literate on paper, but government schools are closing, and unemployment is rising. With the BJP in power both at the state and Centre, what’s preventing real change?” he asked.

The event also saw speeches from senior Congress leaders, including AICC Tripura in-charge Saptagiri Ulaka, state observer Christopher Tilak, CLP leader Birajit Sinha, CWC member Sudip Roy Barman, and TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha.

The programme concluded on a positive note for the party, with 246 voters from 62 families officially joining the Congress.