Agartala: Pineapple prices in Tripura have witnessed a threefold increase over the past seven years, a transformation driven by sustained government efforts in enhancing production, strengthening market linkages, and expanding global outreach, said Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

He was addressing media personnel after inaugurating the 5th Tripura Pineapple Festival, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) at Pragna Bhavan.

Recalling the earlier scenario, Nath said, “There was a time when farmers could sell a pineapple for just Rs 8 to 10. Today, that same fruit fetches anywhere between Rs 20 to 30, thanks to proactive steps taken by the government to connect farmers directly with buyers and streamline the marketing process.”

The state, he added, has taken a comprehensive approach involving local farmers, market stakeholders, industry leaders, and international institutions like the World Bank.

Farmers in Tripura currently cultivate fruits on over 58,000 hectares, dedicating around 11,000 hectares specifically to pineapple. They primarily grow the Queen variety, celebrated for its flavour and fragrance and awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, in West Tripura and Sepahijala districts. In other regions, they commonly produce the larger Kew variety.

“The difference in taste and size is evident, and demand for both varieties has seen a marked rise,” said the minister.

Highlighting the shift in buyer behavior, Nath pointed out that buyers now procure pineapples directly from farms, eliminating middlemen and boosting farmers’ income.

He also said the government has been actively promoting Tripura pineapples outside the state through buyer-seller meets held in cities like Indore, Delhi, and Varanasi.

“Our efforts have received strong backing from the Centre. Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia has promised to support our mission of making Tripura pineapple a global brand. During the recent North East Investors Summit, our pineapple was one of the most admired products. To take this initiative forward, Rs 135 crore has been allocated,” he stated.

Tripura’s pineapples have also found international markets, with successful exports to Qatar, Dubai, and Oman. According to Nath, this is only the beginning, as efforts are underway to scale up exports and diversify products.

The minister further emphasized that pineapples are no longer seasonal in Tripura. “We have introduced a staggering technique to enable round-the-year harvesting. This has helped ensure a consistent supply, which is critical for market sustainability,” he said.

In addition to selling raw fruit, the state is also focusing on value-added pineapple products such as juice, jam, and preserves. Around 40 farmer producer companies (FPCs) are currently working to promote these products and enhance market access for local growers.

“Our strategy combines traditional cultivation practices with modern market dynamics. By supporting farmers, attracting investment, and expanding our reach to both national and international markets, Tripura is on its way to becoming a major hub for quality pineapple production,” Nath concluded.