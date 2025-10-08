Agartala: Conservation efforts to protect clouded leopards in Tripura faced a major setback after a hand-reared cub died of anaemia at Sepahijala Zoo on September 26.

Biologists had hand-reared the cub, along with another, as part of an initiative to conserve the endangered species.

The two cubs, born in 2022, were separated from their biological parents for several months and successfully hand-reared by zoo staff.

Their survival marked India’s first successful attempt at hand-rearing clouded leopards and was hailed as a national achievement.

Sepahijala Zoo Director Siddhartha Debbarma said the cub had initially been healthy but recently began showing signs of weakness.

Tests later confirmed that the animal was suffering from anaemia. Despite the veterinary team’s intensive care, they could not save the cub.

Debbarma explained that the cub had a genetic weakness, which may have resulted from inbreeding.

He warned that breeding between closely related animals increases the risk of such health conditions.

He also said the zoo’s Conservation Breeding Centre focuses on maintaining genetically healthy populations of endangered species, with the long-term goal of releasing them into the wild.

Addressing public concerns, Debbarma denied any mismanagement at the zoo. He clarified that qualified veterinarians plan the animals’ diets and oversee food distribution in all enclosures.

Highlighting the zoo’s overall achievements, Debbarma noted that Sepahijala Zoo has received national recognition for high birth rates and successful breeding programs.

“Although the death of the cub is unfortunate, our larger conservation programme remains strong and continues to uphold high standards,” he said.