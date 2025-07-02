Agartala: In a strongly worded letter addressed to Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tripura Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury raised serious concerns over a recent surge in violent political attacks targeting opposition party activists.

He accused supporters of the ruling party of orchestrating coordinated assaults on opposition leaders, party offices, and supporters in broad daylight, often under the passive watch of law enforcement authorities.

While acknowledging some improvement in the law-and-order situation since Saha took office, the letter notes that a dangerous reversal appears to be underway following the Chief Minister’s public statement granting a “free hand” to the police.

“It seems these incidents have increased manifold and have become an almost daily occurrence,” the letter reads.

The opposition leader observed that criminal acts, including attacks, vandalism, and assaults, are happening openly, with alleged perpetrators brandishing weapons while police officers remain inactive.

“Your repeated declaration of allowing a ‘free hand’ to the police raised public hopes. But, unfortunately, the reality on the ground is quite different,” the letter stated, adding that the current situation contradicts the government’s widely promoted call for ‘Sushashon’ (good governance).

Citing specific incidents from June 2025, the letter paints a disturbing picture of lawlessness. On June 17, at a CPI-M event held at their party complex in Bishalgarh, a group of BJP Yuva Morcha supporters allegedly stormed the venue, attacked about 100 attendees, vandalized the party office, and destroyed approximately 20 motorcycles.

Despite the presence of the SDPO, the Officer-in-Charge of Bishalgarh Police Station, and sufficient security personnel, the authorities took no action to restrain the attackers, the letter claims.

That same day, attackers looted the house of Md Mosharaf Hussein, a CPI-M local leader in Karaimura, and beat family members, including women and children.

On June 21, assailants attacked a Congress party event at Dataram Bazar in Udaipur. They allegedly manhandled Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman and others in full view of security personnel.

A similar pattern followed on June 22, when rioters ransacked the homes of CPI-M sympathizers in Jirania, Narsingarh, and Jogendranagar merely for participating in opposition events.

On June 24, an internal CPI-M meeting at Takarjala Community Hall came under attack by a masked group of Tipra Motha supporters, causing seven injuries and abruptly ending the program. Again, police present at the venue reportedly failed to intervene.

Further incidents on June 29 and 30 at Kakraban and Uttar Tulamura, respectively, saw CPI-M meetings attacked or forcibly cancelled, allegedly with tacit support from local police, accused of deliberately turning a blind eye.

The Leader of the Opposition urged the Chief Minister to take immediate corrective action to curb rising political hooliganism and safeguard democratic rights and civil liberties in the state.

“Given this ground reality, I have no option but to draw your personal attention and seek your intervention,” the letter concluded, expressing hope that the Chief Minister would act swiftly to restore law and order across Tripura.