Agartala: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Thursday that the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has made full preparations to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state during the Durga Puja festivities.

He made the statement while addressing the media after chairing a virtual meeting with officials from TSECL to review the state’s preparedness for providing reliable electricity to all consumers and puja pandals during the celebrations.

“We held a review meeting today with the Secretary (Power), Managing Director, and all departmental officials. We assessed our readiness and identified any remaining gaps. Tripura currently has 16 power divisions and 79 sub-divisions. We conducted meetings with all of them. We’ve instructed teams to ensure transformers are properly maintained and that sufficient vehicles and staff are available to respond quickly. Additional agencies will remain on standby, and helpline 1912 has been directed to stay alert,” said the Power Minister.

He added that Monarchak is generating around 60 MW, Rukhia is producing 19 MW, and Mizoram has kept an additional 40 MW in reserve, which they will provide during the Puja. Tripura, in turn, will return the same during Christmas.

“We’ve properly maintained all substations. During the meeting, we also gathered inputs from the division and senior managers. Based on the past two years of uninterrupted service during Puja, we are confident we’ll maintain the same standard this year. We urge everyone to use electricity cautiously. Besides setting up control rooms, we’ll deploy special teams at major puja pandals to handle any emergency. We’ve taken all preventive measures to ensure a smooth power supply,” Nath said.

He also informed that on September 1, the state’s power demand peaked at 376 MW, the highest so far this year, while yesterday’s demand stood at 320 MW.

“During Durga Puja in 2022, the demand reached 332 MW, in 2023 it was 311 MW, in 2024 it was 312 MW, and this year we expect it to touch around 380 MW,” he added.

The minister also stated that organizers held around 3,500 pujas across the state last year, and the department has already received 3,500 applications for temporary power connections this year, which it will process by tomorrow.

He further said that the department would set up special control rooms at both division and sub-division levels to monitor the power supply during the festival.