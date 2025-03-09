Agartala: Union Health Minister and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday asserted that the BJP government has increased tax devolution for Tripura five times compared to the previous UPA regime.

Speaking at a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan to mark the second BJP government’s two years in power under Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Nadda said, “Under the UPA regime, Tripura received Rs 9,000 crore as tax share, which now stands at Rs 46,500 crore.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The grant in aid has also increased significantly from Rs 31,000 crore to Rs 54,000 crore. These figures highlight the difference between the outlook of the NDA and UPA towards the North East,” he added.

Nadda attributed the development of the North East to the concerted efforts of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation stone for the development of the North East.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Under his leadership, the Tribal Welfare Ministry and the Ministry for North Eastern states were first constituted. MPs from the North East began being inducted into the union cabinet after the Modi government came to power,” he added

Highlighting the BJP government’s achievements, Nadda stated, “In the last seven years, we constructed 4.7 lakh PMAY dwellings. We allocated Rs 25 crore for the integrated crop management scheme and disbursed Rs 570 crore as loans under the Kisan Credit Card scheme.”

“Through NIPUN Tripura, we integrated 4,500 schools with innovative methods and set up 150 smart classrooms. More than 20 lakh people benefit from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, receiving free treatment. Additionally, the Chief Minister’s Jana Arogya Yojana has provided free treatment to 4,30,000 people,” he maintained.

Appealing to the people to continue supporting the BJP, Nadda said, “This government represents all backward classes of society. Women, the poor, farmers, youth, and people from tribal communities all see their representation in this government led by Dr. Manik Saha.”