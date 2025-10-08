Agartala: Tripura witnessed a day of high political drama on Wednesday as a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (AITC), led by party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, landed at Agartala’s MBB Airport at 11:30 am.

The visit comes amid rising tensions following an attack on the party’s state headquarters on Tuesday evening.

Trinamool Congress has historically struggled to expand its footprint in Tripura, with its latest significant participation being the 2021 civic body polls, where the party managed to win just one seat from Ambassa. That lone councillor later joined the ruling BJP.

The recent attack on the AITC state office, allegedly by BJP supporters during a protest March against attacks on BJP leaders in North Bengal, provided the party another opportunity to highlight its presence in Bengali-majority Tripura.

The delegation, which included Rajya Sabha MPs Susmita Dev and Sayoni Ghosh, Youth leader Sudip Raha, and Pratima Mondol, faced massive security arrangements at the airport and party office.

However, chaos erupted at the airport when the leaders claimed they were denied access to transport services. The delegation staged a brief dharna at the departure block before being allowed to hire vehicles with police assistance.

Kunal Ghosh told reporters, “Four cars arrived to receive us, but the transport agency had been threatened into canceling our booking. We are not asking for free service; we are willing to pay. Such treatment is surprising.”

Susmita Dev added, “When we walked toward our party office, the police finally arranged vehicles. This kind of delay and obstruction is not new in Tripura; even in 2021, our leader Abhisek Banerjee’s car was attacked en route to a meeting.”

At the party headquarters, the leaders addressed the media, criticizing the BJP for attacks on their office and raising concerns about the misuse of relief distribution in North Bengal for political publicity.

Kunal Ghosh said, “We condemn the attacks on BJP leaders Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh, but their actions in the name of relief distribution were purely publicity stunts. Statements made by BJP leaders regarding cutting allocations in PM Awas Yojana and MGNREGA schemes go against the interests of poor voters.”

Sayoni Ghosh emphasized the local support for AITC, stating, “Despite attempts to create a hostile environment, the people of Tripura welcomed us warmly. The attack on our party office only shows that we matter here, and Trinamool will fight back with full strength.”

Later, the delegation met Tripura Police DGP, requesting strict action against those involved in the attack and seeking updates on previous cases related to violence against party workers. “We urged the police to ensure the safety and security of our workers and leaders,” said Kunal Ghosh.