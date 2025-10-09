Agartala: A six-member Trinamool Congress (AITC) delegation visited Tripura on Thursday and submitted separate deputations at the New Capital Complex (NCC) Police Station and Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

The leaders demanded the strictest possible action against those accused of attacking the party’s state headquarters, following recent violence involving BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh in North Bengal.

The delegation lodged a formal complaint with the East Agartala Police Station, accusing several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and supporters of orchestrating a violent assault on the AITC headquarters on October 7.

The party submitted the complaint letter to Additional SP (Urban) Dhruba Nath at the NCC Police Station near the civil secretariat.

According to the complaint filed by Sumen Dey, District President of the AITC Dhalai unit, the accused, identified as Jantu Saha, Nakul Debnath, Kanai Saha, Ramu Saha, Pramchand Paul, Sumon Ganguly, Ajay Das, Ramu Das, and several unidentified others, unlawfully assembled and forcibly entered the AITC office at Dipali Apartments, CR Road, Agartala.

The complainant stated that the group, armed with sticks, rods, bamboo, and other sharp weapons, vandalized the premises.

They allegedly destroyed furniture, tore party flags and banners, and defaced both the interior and exterior of the office while shouting slogans and issuing threats to party members.

According to the complaint, the attackers not only caused significant property damage but also intimidated staff and volunteers, warning them to refrain from political activity in the state.

“The entire episode was a pre-planned, coordinated attack aimed at spreading fear and silencing opposition voices in Tripura,” the complaint alleged.

It further claimed that the violence created public disorder and psychological distress among AITC members, and accused the BJP of supporting the perpetrators.

Calling the incident a deliberate attempt to suppress democratic activities, AITC demanded that police register the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, covering criminal conspiracy, rioting, trespass, vandalism, and criminal intimidation.

The complaint also raised concern about the delayed police response, which, according to AITC, emboldened the attackers and eroded public trust in law enforcement.

“This is not an isolated incident but part of a recurring pattern of violence and intimidation by BJP members against AITC workers in Tripura,” the letter said, urging authorities to take strict action to prevent further political violence.

Later in the day, the delegation led by Kunal Ghosh submitted a memorandum at Raj Bhavan.

In the Governor’s absence, Secretary to the Governor, UK Chakma, received the document on his behalf.